Whitney Houston celebration show heading to Scarborough next year - here's how to get your tickets

Critically-acclaimed international stage sensation Whitney - Queen of the Night is heading to Scarborough following a run of hit West End performances.

The stunning celebration of the music and life of one of the greatest singers of our time will be coming to Scarborough Spa on Saturday, October 17 2020, with tickets on sale from Friday.

Elesha Paul Moses will dazzle as Whitney.

Whitney – Queen Of The Night will star Elesha Paul Moses (Whitney – Queen Of The Night tour, What’s Love Got To Do With It?, The Voice, The X Factor) in the title role, supported by a stunning live band.

The outstanding concert production has toured extensively across the UK and Europe for the past three years, and in March made its West End debut in front of a sold-out audience at London’s Savoy Theatre, with further sell-out shows in June and July.

Tickets for Scarborough go on sale at 10am on Friday, October 18 available here.

Fans will be blown away by three decades of nostalgic hits, including I Wanna Dance With Somebody, One Moment In Time, I Will Always Love You, The Greatest Love Of All and many more.

Speaking about playing Whitney Houston, Elesha said: “Whitney Houston is one of the greatest singers of all time, and for me to lead this cast, singing these songs as part of this phenomenal show is a dream come true.”

Ben Hatton, Director of Theatre Touring for promoters Cuffe and Taylor, said: “We are delighted to be bringing Whitney – Queen Of The Night to Scarborough, direct from its sell-out West End shows.

“Audiences love this stunning show, so if you Wanna Dance With Somebody, we can’t wait to see you there.”

Before her death in 2012, Whitney had been hailed as the most awarded artist of all time, by Guinness World Records – with six Grammy Awards and 30 Billboard Music Awards among her 415 titles.