Whitby venue to host three-day Goth Weekender from tonight

The Met Lounge and Ballroom in Whitby is hosting a Goth Weekender in Whitby, starting today (Fri).

With seven bands featuring original goth artists Anne Marie Hurst, Andy Cousin and 1919, post punk originators from 1978, Expelaires and Klammer, featuring Steve Whitfield - one time producer of The Cure and The Mission - there is plenty going on at the clifftop venue over the next three days.

As well as that, there will be a tribute to one of the Goth legends each night, The Cult, Sisters Of Mercy and Joy Division.

On tonight (Fri), Cult Fiction are a five-piece Midlands-based tribute band celebrating the music of The Cult right across their career from all eras, especially Love, Electric and Sonic Temple.

As the first band booked by Mutant Movement, they hold a special place in the history of these events and organisers say it will be a privilege to have them return and be the first band on stag tonight.

1919 - an original contributor to the Goth genre - will be on stage around 10pm with heavy, melodic, intense dance music with no frills and pretensions.

They had chart success with the singles Caged, Repulsion and Cry Wolf as well as the 1982 LP Machine. Their third studio album, Futurecide, is out now.

And the Mutant Movement DJ set rounds off the evening from 11.30pm to 1am with Old School Goth, Punk, New Wave, Retro Alternative & Post Punk floorfillers.

