Whitby author reading from debut novel, longlisted for prize, in bookshop event

Whitby author Amanda Mason, whose new release The Wayward Girls has already caused a stir in the national press, will be reading from the book at The Whitby Bookshop on Friday night (Sep 27).

Her new novel is set on the North York Moors, features the Whitby Gazette in it and is the major autumn title for Zaffre Publishing.

Amanda will be reading from the book, which is her debut novel, and talking about her influences when she appears at the book shop, on Church Street, from 6pm.

In The Wayward Girls - longlisted for the Deborah Rogers prize writers' award - Loo and her sister Bee live in a run-down cottage in the middle of nowhere, with their artistic parents and wild siblings.

Their mother, Cathy, had hoped to escape to a simpler life; instead the family find themselves isolated and shunned by their neighbours.

At the height of the stifling summer of 1976, unexplained noises and occurrences in the house begin to disturb the family, until they intrude on every waking moment.

Loo, now Lucy, is later called back to her childhood home. A group of strangers are looking to discover the truth about the house and the people who lived there.

But is Lucy ready to confront what really happened all those years ago?

Author Amanda was born and brought up in Whitby.

She studied theatre at Darlington College of Arts, where she began writing by devising and directing plays.

After a few years of earning an irregular living in lots of odd jobs, including performing in a comedy street magic act, she became a teacher and has worked in the UK, Italy, Spain, and Germany.

She now lives in York and her short stories have been published in several anthologies.

To book a place at the Whitby Bookshop event tomorrow, email thewhitbybookshop@hotmail.com or call 01947 606202.