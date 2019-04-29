West End award-winning musical Honk! on way to Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre

Musical HONK! is flying the nest and coming to Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre after a critically-acclaimed, award-nominated run in London.

Described as ‘flawless’, ‘relentlessly excellent’ and ‘an absolute joy to watch’, this musical egg-stravaganza from Dot by Dot Productions is bursting with puppetry, magic and illusions... and water guns.

A heartwarming reimagining of Hans Christian Andersen’s The Ugly Duckling, HONK! tells the story of Ugly, a plucky little bird who gets picked on by the other farmyard animals because he’s different.

Pushed out of the flock, he embarks on an adventure across the marsh, meeting an array of characters who teach him that it takes all sorts to make a world, and that he is much more than just his fowl looks.

Surprising everyone – including its own composers – by pipping The Lion King and Mamma Mia! to the post to win the 2000 Olivier Award for Best New Musical, HONK! has gone on to receive more than 8,000 productions around the world.

British writing duo George Stiles and Anthony Drewe’s other works have exploded around the UK in recent years and include West End smash hits Half a Sixpence, Mary Poppins and The Wind in the Willows at the London Palladium.

Anthony Drewe says: “I think the reason HONK! has enjoyed such success and been seen in so many productions around the world is that everyone can relate to the plight of an outsider trying to fit in – we have all felt it at some point in our lives.

"We wanted to write a musical about acceptance – a celebration of being different, where diversity is welcomed and embraced, and where everyone plays their own part in a multicultural community, albeit on a duck pond.”

Honk! is directed by Andy Room, with Oli Rew as musical director and choreography by Lily Howkins. The cast comprises Ellie Nunn, Gregor Duncan, James Dangerfield, Danni Payne, Emma Barclay, Peter Noden and Chris Thomson.

HONK! can be seen in the Round at 7pm on Wednesday May 28 and at 2.30pm and 7pm on Thursday May 29.

Tickets are priced from £10, and can be booked at the box office on 01723 370541 or via the website: www.sjt.uk.com