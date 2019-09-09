TV favourite Miriam Margolyes headlines Malton's Dickensian Festival this Christmas

The Malton Dickensian Festival presents'An evening with Miriam Margolyes at the Wesley Centre on Saturday December 21 from 7pm.

Headlining the festival, the BAFTA-winning Miriam Margolyes was nominated for an Olivier award for her one-woman show, Dickens’ Women. The star of stage and screen featured in Scorsese’s The Age of Innocence, Ladies in Lavender, and played Professor Sprout in the Harry Potter movies.

Clair Challenor-Chadwick, director of the Malton Dickensian Festival, said: “Miriam is taking a break from her whirlwind schedule to join us this Christmas. She is currently in Australia making a documentary and on her return performs on the stage in London, she is one of the busiest and most sought after actresses and we are thrilled she is taking the time to spend Christmas in Malton.”

A national treasure, Margolyes will perform snippets from her one woman show and talk about her extraordinary life and career. Dickens’ great, great, great granddaughter, Lucinda Hawksley, will also feature and host an audience question and answer session with Miriam.

Miriam Margolyes said: “I am delighted to return to Malton again this year. I fell in love with Dickens at school and would like to appeal to children, young people and adults alike to come and enjoy the spirit of A Christmas Carol. Dickens is the best. Once you’re hooked by his words, his books will enrich you over a lifetime. The evening is going to be enormous fun.”

Clair Challenor-Chadwick said: “The Malton Dickensian Festival is part of our overall work to reclaim Yorkshire’s literary heritage and celebrate the remarkable connection Dickens had to Malton. We are delighted to welcome Miriam and Lucinda back to Malton.”

Paul Emberley from the Wesley Centre in Malton said: “Having an evening with Miriam tops off a brilliant development year for the Wesley Centre as we make final plans to transform our historic building into a vibrant centre for the whole community. Having welcomed Julian Lloyd Webber and Lesley Garrett this summer we have exciting plans to build on our classical arts and performance programme in 2020.”

Tickets start at £23 and are available at the Wesley Centre in Malton.