Trumpet and guitar virtuoso Thom Whitworth returns to jazz club

Scarborough Jazz Club welcome one of their regular guests, Thom Whitworth, to the Cask, Ramshill, on Wednesday May 1.

Thom has the unusual distinction of excelling on two very different instruments, trumpet and guitar.

Thom is a popular musician on the Northern music scene, both as a featured soloist and with his own trio or quartet. On trumpet his style of playing is influenced by Miles Davis and Cuban jazz legend Arturo Sandoval, while on the guitar the influences include Wes Montgomery and Pat Metheny.

Thom is that rare player who is fluent and creative on two quite different instruments, and who can also deliver vocals in the relaxed style of Chet Baker.

Accompanied by the Mike Gordon Trio. Doors open at 8pm and music begins at 8.45.

Admission on door £5.