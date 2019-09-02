Strictly stars Janette and Aljaz in new live show Remembering the Oscars - where it's on

Following their sell-out Remembering The Movies tour – which sold more than 50,000 tickets – dance stars Janette Manrara and Aljaž Škorjanec will be returning to theatres across the UK with their new show Remembering The Oscars.

Whether you are Wishing On A Star, Swinging On A Star or merely dancing in the City of Stars, the production will take you from the Golden Ages of Hollywood through to Disney family favourites and beyond, featuring many classic and contemporary songs.

It will feature a cast of some of the best dancers based in the UK, a new stage design, wonderful costumes and a huge LED screen, with specially filmed content.

Janette said: "I can tell you right now that Remembering The Oscars will be our biggest and most ambitious production to-date; we have hand-picked an incredible cast, we have some great material to work with and quite a few surprises.

"The Oscar-winning movies, songs, and actors that have inspired us will take this tour to another level, one that we know our audiences are going to love. To say Aljaž and I are excited about this tour is a huge understatement.”

Aljaž said: “While we were touring the UK with Remembering The Movies, Janette and I were constantly talking about how we could evolve the show, taking it to the next level and into the West End.

Inspired by Hollywood excellence, our amazing cast will combine with outstanding production values to give our incredible audiences exactly what they deserve: the very best! We can’t wait to share it with you. We are red carpet ready!”

Janette and Aljaž star in Remembering The Oscars at York Barbican on Friday April 10.

Tickets: 0203 356 5441 or http://www.yorkbarbican.co.uk/