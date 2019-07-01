Strictly's Anton Du Beke and Erin Boag announce Yorkshire performances as part of UK tour - this is where they are playing

Anton Du Beke and Erin Boag, one of the nation’s favourite ballroom couple, have announced anew show for next year as they Dance Those Magical Movies on a major tour of UK and Ireland.

The sensational production, filled with Hollywood glamour, is set to the music that made it big on the silver screen, including classics from Breakfast at Tiffany’s, Singin’ In The Rain, The Wizard of Oz through to songs from blockbusters such as The Greatest Showman’ and ‘Moulin Rouge.

Featuring exquisite choreography and stunning costumes, ballroom dance stars Anton and Erin will be joined on stage by superb vocalist Lance Ellington, a dance ensemble and 23-piece concert orchestra under the baton of Richard Balcombe.

The show will, as ever, feature the very popular question and answer section, providing some fun interaction with the audience.

Commenting on the tour, Anton Du Beke said: “Erin and I are delighted to be back with a fabulous new production Dance Those Magical Movies. We want to bring a red-carpet premiere performance to every venue, as connecting with the live audience is simply the best.”

Tour dates:

Hull Bonus Arena, Friday March 13 at 7.30pm

Tickets: 0844 844 0444 or www.bonusarenahull.com

York Barbican, Wednesday March 18a at 7.30pm

Tickets: 0844 854 2757 or www.yorkbarbican.co.uk