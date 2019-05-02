Story-telling and music session staged at Woodend

Tales of magic, mirth and survival, mixed with an occasional scream, will unfold in Scarborough when storytellers gather at Woodend later this month.

Six participants in a storytelling course, run by Tony Howson and Catharine Boddy, will deliver their work at the Creative Centre in The Crescent, Scarborough on Friday May 10, starting from 7pm.

Between the stories there will be live music from some of the town’s best musicians.

Leading up to the storytelling event, Yay Café, based in Woodend, will run a Friday night late session, including live acoustic music, starting at 5.30pm.

“Many say the art of storytelling is dead. Well, this course has shown that it really is alive and kicking,” said Tony Howson.

“The quality of the stories developed is high, exciting and, as our rehearsals have shown, very entertaining.”

Catharine said: “Right from the beginning it was agreed that we would bring the stories into a live performance, and the participants have worked hard towards this. With the music, which will also reflect storytelling, this promises to be a very interesting and lively event.”

The stories will look at the tragic plight of Polish refugees, based on a true story, the girl with a lucky orange, the conflict of confidence and fear and the dark side that lurks within us.

Tony said: “No spoilers, the best thing to do is come along, enjoy the night, and see how powerful storytelling can be. At the same time, you can find out what happens in the end.”

Tickets: £4 on door