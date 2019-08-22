Special guest for Meatloaf Story at Scarborough Spa

Lorraine Crosby, the female lead vocalist on Meat Loaf’s Grammy Award winning song and No 1 hit the world over I Would Do Anything For Love has joined the cast of The Meatloaf Musical which is visiting Scarborough Spa next year.

The critically acclaimed Steve Steinman, now in his 27th year of continuous touring, will be joined onstage by Lorraine, who nearly three decades ago sang those immortal words with Meatloaf to perform the epic song live as part of his brand new production Anything For Love – The Meatloaf Story.

With more than 2,000 performances and over a million tickets sold worldwide, the show visits Scarborough Spa’s Grand Hall on Good Friday next year- Friday April 10.

Among Lorraine’s other achievements she can be credited for her amazing vocals on the hit No 1 album Bat Out Of Hell II - Back Into Hell and is well known for her live performances where many superstars, including Bonnie Tyler, have joined her on stage.

As Meat;oaf is no longer touring, Steve Steinman makes the perfect partner as Lorraine explains “I can’t think of a better person who can do Meat Loaf’s epic songs justice. I’m really excited to be part of such an incredible show, I’ve turned down many offers to perform this song, but Steve’s reputation and his productions are phenomenal”.

With incredible stage set, live band and production, combined with Steve’s well-known sense of humour and stage presence, along with the amazing Lorraine Crosby the show can only be described as ‘awesome’.

The show will feature Meat Loaf’s greatest hits of all time including Anything for Love – Bat Out Of Hell – Paradise By The Dashboard Light – Took The Words Right Out Of My Mouth– Two Out Of Three Ain’t Bad – Dead Ringer For Love and many, many more.

Tickets for the new date can be purchased via Scarborough Spa’s box office: 01723 821888 and website: www.scarboroughspa.co.uk