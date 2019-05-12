Society prepares to stage children's favourite George's Marvellous Medicine

Rehearsals are under way for George's Marvellous Medicine, the next production from Whitby Amateur Dramatic Society.

Based on the book by Roald Dahl, it has been adapted for the stage by David Wood.

The Whitby production will be directed by Chris Wales and features: Kenzie Greenwood as George; Karen McCarthy as Mum; Ian Dobson as Dad and Polly Stephenson as Grandma.

George lives on a farm, managed by his mother and father. Their lives are thrown into disarray by the arrival of Grandma, who behaves appallingly. George tries to make her 'better' by creating a marvelous medicine, which has the most extraordinary effect on Grandma, who grows and grows until she bursts through the ceiling.

George's father realizes that the magic medicine could work on his farm animals, providing extra food to help feed a hungry world. But attempts to make more medicine lead to hilarious and frustrating happenings.

It runs at Whitby Pavilion on Saturday May 25, Sunday May 26 and Monday May 27, daily at 7pm.

Tickets: 01947 458899 or on line here