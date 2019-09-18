Sir Rod Stewart to release album with Royal Philharmonic - and announces Yorkshire tour date

Sir Rod Stewart celebrates 50 years as a solo artist this year with You're in My Heart: Rod Stewart with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.

It pairs classic vocal tracks from his most popular songs with new arrangements performed by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.

The album also features a new version of the hit song It Takes Two featuring Robbie Williams and a new song Stop Loving Her Today by Rod Stewart.

The album will be released on November 22 as a 1CD and as a 2CD that features the full orchestral arrangements. The music will also be available to download digitally and via streaming services.

Produced by Trevor Horn, You'r In My Heart includes new orchestral versions of Stewart’s hits: Sailing, I Don’t Want To Talk About It and The First Cut Is The Deepest.

The collection also features versions of Maggie May and Reason To Believe.

The album is packed with Stewart’s best-known songs, including versions of the Top 10 U.K. hits: Tonight’s The Night (Gonna Be Alright) The Killing of Georgie (Part 1 and II), You’re In My Heart (The Final Acclaim), I Was Only Joking, What Am I Gonna Do (I’m So In Love With You), Every Beat Of My Heart, Downtown Train, Rhythm Of My Heart and a cover of Tom Waits’ Tom Traubert’s Blues (Waltzing Matilda).

Alongside Stewart’s major hits are fan favorites like: Young Turks, Forever Young, If We Fall In Love Tonight, a version of Handbags And Gladrags from his multi-platinum acoustic album, Unplugged…and Seated and Stay With Me, a Top 40 hit he recorded with the Faces in 1971.

The release of the album coincides with the continuation of Stewart's biggest UK tourwith live performances in November and December.

He is at Leeds First Direct Arena on December 11.

Tickets: https://www.firstdirectarena.com/