Simply Red announce tour - Yorkshire dates and how to get tickets

Following the announcement that their funky new album Blue Eyed Soul will be released on November 8, Simply Red today reveal the details of a 13-date UK and Ireland 2020 arena tour.

Hailed as one of the most successful live acts ever to come out of the UK, they will be firing on all cylinders delivering their all-time classic hits from a stellar career, such as Stars, Holding Back The Years, Fairground and Money’s Too Tight To Mention as well as some raw and soulful new grooves.

Mick Hucknall has been Simply Red’s songwriter and bandleader since the very beginning in 1985, aided by long-serving saxophonist Ian Kirkham since 1986.

The current line-up has remained consistent since 2003, and the new tour will play to the core strengths of this fantastic band.

“I want them to enjoy playing, for crowds to get up and move around, and everybody to put their heart into it. It’s all about capturing the groove”, said Hucknall.

Blue Eyed Soul’ was recorded as live with few overdubs at British Grove Studios in London. All 10 tracks, including the sensational new single Thinking Of You, were written by Mick Hucknall and produced by long-time collaborator Andy Wright. Musical reference points draw on classic funk and soul: Wilson Pickett, Dyke and the Blazers, James Brown, and the roaring horns of Tower of Power. “I’m looking forward to playing it live because it’s real”, says Hucknall of the upcoming record, “I want to have a good time”.

The Yorkshire tour dates are: Bonus Arena, Hull, Wednesday October 7, 2020

Leeds First Direct Arena, Saturday October 10, 2020

Tickets on sale from Friday September 20 at myticket.co.uk/artists/simply-red