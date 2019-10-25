Scarborough Spa to welcome music legend John Lydon - here's how to get your tickets

Music icon John Lydon is heading to Scarborough Spa next year.

He will talk about how he sees life, along with his unique and extraordinary career on Saturday November 21, 2020.

The shows in autumn 2020 will coincide with the publication of his new book, I Could Be Wrong, I Could Be Right and will visit all parts of England, Scotland and Wales as part of the one-off 54-date UK tour.

Lydon will reflect on the Sex Pistols, Public Image Limited (PiL), his art and his life’s story during informal evenings of conversation and audience questions.

The tour will start in September 2020 and end in November 2020 with tickets going on sale next Friday (Nov 1).

Signed Limited Edition copies of his forthcoming book I Could Be Wrong, I Could Be Right, written especially for this tour, will be available at venues - only 5,000 numbered copies will be printed.

In icon, a revolutionary and an immortal, as the frontman and lyricist of the Sex Pistols, Johnny Rotten changed the face of music and sparked a cultural revolution.

He caused an earthquake which transformed music for good.

During his remarkable years in Public Image Ltd he consistently pushed back the boundaries and still continues to challenge and thrive.

As a writer, Lydon wrote two best-selling volumes of memoir: the excoriating Rotten: No Irish, No Blacks, No Dogs and the ridiculously entertaining and uncompromising Anger Is An Energy: My Life Uncensored.

Now he is embarking on his first spoken word tour, where fans will get to hear his stories up-close-and-personal.

Tickets including VIP Meet & Greet tickets for John’s show go on sale on Friday November 1 at 10am here or from Scarborough Spa’s Box Office (01723) 821888.