Scarborough's 'king of the keyboards' to host Sunday tea dance at Spa

Howard Beaumont will round off his summer season at Scarborough Spa with a special Sunday tea dance.

The King of The Keyboards has added a tea dance on the afternoon of Sunday September 15 in the Spa’s Ocean Room at 2.30pm.

Dancers will be able to enjoy a full programme of ballroom, Latin and popular sequence dancing.

The Sunday dance will round off Howard’s busy summer as he hosts a weekly coffee dance will now on a Tuesday between 10.30am and 12.30pm in the Ocean Room.

Howard said: "It has been a while since we hosted a dance on a weekend at Scarborough Spa and we hope if this one is successful they can be a regular event. I look forward to welcoming faces old and new to the wonderful Ocean Room dance floor."

Tickets are also on sale for Howard’s annual Christmas Tea Dance on Thursday December 19.

Tickets: 01723 821888 and website www.scarboroughspa.co.uk