Scarborough's first staging of hit musical Pal Joey opens at the YMCA this week

The curtain goes up on Scarborough’s first staging of the Rodgers and Hart musical Pal Joey this week

Members of UK Foundation for Dance step out on to the stage of the YMCA Theatre, St Thomas Street, for a four-day run on Thursday October 3 at 7.30pm.

Pal Joey is the story of the tangled love life of nightclub singer Joey. Tom Astbury in his stage debut plays the title role, Georgie Samuels and Pippa Mundey play the women in his life.

The show is directed by Tim Tubbs.

“Set in a 1930s Chicago nightclub, it’s all about the doings of Joey Evans, a cheap, womanising, charming rascal of a singer/master of ceremonies – originally played by Gene Kelly in his first leading role.

“I would describe Pal Joey as a musical for grown-ups – cynical, ironic, sophisticated, brash, tuneful and very entertaining,” said Tim.

“It has a cracking score of great Rodgers and Hart songs, none of them very well known, except Bewitched, Bothered And Bewildered and I Could Write A Book.

It’s funny and knowing... and it also calls for strong female characters,” he said.

He said Pal Joey is entertaining and tuneful, with great songs, dances and script.

The choreographer is Katrina Flynn and Alex Weatherhill is musical director.

“It’s Scarborough’s first ever staging of this 1940 Broadway classic, so you might be waiting another 70 years for your next chance to enjoy this cracking show here in town. I’d recommend grabbing the opportunity this time around,” he said.

Songs include Flower Garden of My Heart, Bewitched Bothered and Bewildered, I Could Write a Book, In Our Little Den of Iniquity and Happy Little Hunting Horn.

“It’s a rare chance to catch the Rodgers and Hart musical that gave Gene Kelly his first leading role in 1940 and propelled him to Hollywood stardom,” said Tim.

Box Office: 01723 506750 .