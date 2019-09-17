Popular Britain's Got Talent winner Colin Thackery on tour - Yorkshire dates and how to get tickets

Colin Thackery, the winner who stole everyone’s hearts on Britain’s Got Talent earlier this year has announced a major tour including two dates in Yorkshire.

From the Royal Hospital Chelsea, to the Britain's Got Talent Final, Colin Thackery made quite an impression from start to finish.

When the 89-year-old Chelsea Pensioner Colin Thackery started to sing, there was barely a dry eye in the house.

Performing on Britain’s Got Talent in his Scarlet, with a row of medals across his chest, he mesmerised the audience as he lifted his voice in memory of his beloved wife Joan. When he left the stage, he was told that even the technicians were crying. Colin is an incredibly worthy winner.

Since the show, Colin has become the oldest person to ever sign a record deal at the age of 89. His debut album Love Changes Everything is out December 6on Decca Records, in partnership with Syco.

This new headline tour will see Colin perform his favourite songs from the album as well as his much-loved tracks from Britain’s Got Talent. Colin will also be joined by acclaimed musical director, supervisor and conductor Jae Alexander.

Speaking on the new tour Colin said: “I am so excited to continue this journey and meet lots of new people."

Dates:

Saturday February 29 York Grand Opera House

Sunday March 15 Leeds City Varieties Music Hall

Tickets go on sale Friday September 21 at 9am via www.gigsandtours.com / www.ticketmaster.co.uk