Poetry and music at the second of Rotunda Nights in Scarborough

Musicians, spoken word artists and poets will join together to perform in the setting of the town’s unique Rotunda Museum in the second of a series of performances.

Rotunda Nights will feature poet James Nash, acapella group The Red Herrings, and spoken word artists the Hull to Scarborough Line on Saturday June 22 from 6.30pm to 9pm.

Leeds-based poet and performer James Nash has been praised for his magical and memorable conversion of life’s ‘small details and large issues’ into poignant, humorous and, above all, humane poetry.

He is also well known for his creative writing workshops, and hosts at literary events. His latest publication is a collection of sonnets, A Bench for Billie Holiday published by Scarborough’s Valley Press.

The Red Herrings are a four-piece acapella singing group from Scarborough, specialising in haunting melodies, stirring harmonies and vibrant interpretations of folk and other songs from Byzantium, Macedonia, Bulgaria, Georgia and Poland.

The acoustics of the Rotunda will complement their distinctive vocal style and provide an exciting and unique flavour of Europe’s eastern frontiers.

Like the train service from which it takes its name, the Hull to Scarborough Line (H2SL) presents a world that can shift in seconds from hilarious through disconcerting to tragic.

It travels through scenery that's beautiful but unpredictable and uncompromising. Sue Wilsea of Hull and Felix Hodcroft of Scarborough are writers and performers in various spoken-word genres. Working together, they will stretch your minds and emotions, finding – and always minding – the gaps.

Simon Hedges, head of curation, collections and exhibitions at Scarborough Museums Trust, which runs the Rotunda Museum and Scarborough Art Gallery, said: “The first Rotunda nights event back in May was packed – the beautiful surroundings and superb acoustics of the Rotunda make it the perfect place for live performances.”

Tickets for Rotunda Nights cost £5 and include a glass of wine or soft drink. To book please call 01723 353665.