Phoenix Night's star Justin Moorhouse announces first date for Pavilion - how to get tickets

English stand-up comedian and radio DJ Justin Moorhouse is set to bring his new Northern Joker tour to Whitby Pavilion later this year.

The comedian and actors new tour brings him to the town for the first time on Sunday December 15.

Moorhouse started out at the Comedy Club, Frog and Bucket in Manchester performing a stand-up comedy routine, aged 29.

Justin has performed around the world and his TV and film credits also include tiger-faced Young Kenny in Phoenix Nights, Ken Loach’s Looking for Eric, Live At The Apollo, Michael McIntyre’s Comedy Roadshow, 8 out of 10 Cats, Coronation Street and Alan Davies: As Yet Untitled.

On radio he has written and starred in two series of his own Radio 4 sitcom ‘Everyone Quite Likes Justin’ and often appears on Radio 4’s The News Quiz.

His Northern Joker tour includes topics ranging from Brexit, to America, to parenting – via his worries about the survival of the Northern straight white male comedian.

Tickets: Whitby Pavilion’s box office: 01947 458899 or www.whitbypavilion.co.uk

