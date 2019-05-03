Pannett Park friends host egg-citing event

Easter was celebrated in Pannett Park with the popular annual event held by the Friends of the park.

It was attended by a number locals and holidaymakers .

However, the fact that some parts of the country were already back at school meant the numbers were down a bit on previous years.

Fun was provided for the children in the form of egg rolling, an egg hunt, hoop-la, tin-can alley and the ever popular ‘splat the rat’.

Adults were catered for with bargain book and plant stalls, the latter also providing free broad bean seeds for children to plant and take away – hopefully encouraging young ‘green fingers’.

The tombola also proved a big attraction and the Paul Nicholas School of Acting put on two performances of ‘A Bunny’s Tail/Tale’.

This, as always, was very well presented and told the tale of a bunny which lost her tail.

A Friends spokesman said: “We would like to extend our thanks to all who helped to set up the stalls, those who ran the stalls and games, all those involved in the play production and Beacon Farm for their ice creams.

“The Friends’ next park event will be Pannett Day on Wednesday, July 24 which is the largest of the events that we hold.”