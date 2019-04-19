One-man musical Drip tours to Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre

Script Club and Boundless Theatre bring a new one-man musical comedy to Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre next month

Drip is by Tom Wells, with music by Matthew Robins, the duo behind Broken Biscuits, which seen at the theatre three years ago. Directed by Jane Fallowfield, it’s performed by Josh Tucker.

Liam is 15, and he’s just signed up for Bev Road Baths’ first ever synchronized swimming team. It’s for his best mate, Caz, really. She needs to get a team together to win the annual Project Prize at school. She tries every year. She always loses.

But Liam’s an optimist; he’s determined to help. There’s just one problem. Liam can’t swim.

Following a sell-out run in 2017 and a run at the Bush Theatre, Drip is now touring the UK.

Drip can be seen in the McCarthy at 7.45pm on Tuesday May 14.

Tickets are priced from £10, and can be booked at the box office on 01723 370541 or via the website:www.sjt.uk.com