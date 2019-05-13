North Yorkshire Moors Railway back on our TV screens this week

The North Yorkshire Moors Railway is back on our screens in season two of The Yorkshire Steam Railway: All Aboard which starts on Channel 5 on Friday May 17 at 8pm.

Series two will include six episodes which will go behind the scenes of the railway, meeting the staff and volunteers that keep the railway on track.

The first of the six-part documentary series sees the railway addressing the challenges of keeping trains operating through a National Park during a heatwave in the peak timetable.

Locomotive 5428 Eric Treacy makes a return to traffic and Engine Shed Manager, Piglet, visits Erica the cat, after retiring from the Motive Power Depot after 15 years of service.

Chris Price, general manager at NYMR, said: “This series viewers will see many of the challenges that faced the railway last season, including operating a heritage steam railway in a prolonged heatwave which presented challenges in securing enough diesel engines to ensure the railway delivers on its published timetable.

"Season two highlights also include, boilersmith Mark O’Brien’s special day as he marries Emma at Pickering Station. Burt Blower training recruit Adrian as a travelling ticket inspector, while Piglet visits the Wensleydale Railway as NELPG locomotive J27 goes for its summer vacation.

The show also highlights three of our most popular events; the Annual Steam Gala, Railway in Wartime and the Halloween Service Train, which showcase the railway at its best, attracting thousands of passengers to the line.

Viewers can enjoy the railway’s themed RAF100 year’s Steam Gala, which sees general manager Chris visit his old railway Talyllyn Railway, in preparation of No. 6 ‘Douglas’ making a special appearance.

Last March the programme reached more than 3.5 million, over three episodes, with 1.5 million viewers tuning in to episode 1 and again more than a million in episode 2.

Darlow Smithson Productions Ltd (DSP) will be returning to the railway to produce series two, which will include the railways favourite characters, major events, every day running and everything in between.