Music centre’s open day at Eskdale School

Staff and students at Whitby Music Centre will hold an open morning on Saturday, May 11 at Eskdale School.

The aim of the morning is to welcome both children and adults to come and see what is available for musicians of any age and any standard.

Children and adults who can play and read five notes on their instrument are welcome to join in with WOW – the wider opportunities group run by Gillian Edwards.

Many schools in the area have Wider Opportunities groups, and the music centre gives students the chance to progress and enjoy their music together.

A recent initiative has seen a group of young players learn the trumpet and trombone in a dedicated group at the centre, and these children are about to join WOW.

Wind and brass players of a higher standard progress to Whitby Area Concert Band, also directed by Miss Edwards.

Boys and girls who enjoy singing are welcome to join the music centre choir.

The voice is by far the cheapest instrument, and singing is great for physical and mental well-being, but mostly it is fun!

The choir performs regularly at local events and currently ranges in age from seven to 15.

String players also start in the WOW group, but once they have progressed to about grade 1 standard they are invited to join the string ensemble, directed by Sue Rowland.

A spokesman said: “The senior ensembles at the Centre are led by Bob Butterfield, who runs the Esk Valley Concert Band and Mistral, a wind group, and Tony Cross, who conducts the newest group, the Jazz Collective.

“Staff are keen to point out that musicians of any age can be included in any ensemble, so adults who learned as children are invited to look out their old instruments and revive their skills – and the children are always keen to help out their older colleagues if they get stuck!

“The open day starts at 9.30am with the choir, WOW, and Esk Valley Concert Band.

“The second session starts at 11am with Whitby Area Concert Band, Whitby String Ensemble, Mistral and the Jazz Collective.

“All are welcome to come at any time and drop in and out of rehearsals, and refreshments will be available.”

Email bob.butterfield@northyorks.gov.uk or ralph.alder@northyorks.gov.uk for further information.