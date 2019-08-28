Mr Men and Little Miss characters on stage for first time - book tickets for show at Brid Spa

For the y first time, join your favourite Mr Men and Little Miss characters as they leap off the page and on to the stage – as puppets - in the live stage show, at Bridlington Spa on November 6 and 7.

For almost 50 years, Mr. Men and Little Misses have brought joy to millions of children all over the world through self-expression, colour, simplicity and humour. Featuring Mr Bump, Little Miss Sunshine, Mr Tickle, Little Miss Inventor and many more, Happyland bursts to life in a series of hilarious and colourful stories told through puppetry and music.

The new show comes from two of the country’s leading family theatre producers: Selladoor Family whose recent tours include Madagascar the Musical, Guess How Much I Love You, James and the Giant Peach and Seussical and New York based Rockefeller Productions, the creators of The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show and Elmer the Patchwork Elephant Show.

A firm family favourite since the books were first published in 1971 Mr. Men & Little Miss On Stage is written by James Corrigan, directed by Christa Harris with puppet design from Paul Jomain.

A perfect show for the whole family, at Bridlington Spa on Wednesday November 6 and Thursday November 7.

