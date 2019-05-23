More artists announced for East Riding jazz festival - early bird tickets on sale

More of the late night sessions artists have been announced for this year's Burton Agnes Jazz and Blues Festival.

The festival runs from Friday July to Sunday July 14.

The late night sessions are

Friday 10pm -11pm: Pete and Polly Bolton

Pete and Polly play fast, funky, early Americana. Good time country and blues, gospel and mountain songs are all driven by a mix of banjo, guitar and mandolin. Passionate vocals and inspired playing from them both make this father and daughter duo unusual and a bit special.

11pm - Midnight: Juke Joint Kings

A talented group of blues musicians who came together in 2015 through Beverley's monthly open mic 'Blues Sunday'. They have become regulars on the Yorkshire blues scene and their recent album has received airplay on both sides of the Atlantic along with praise from Blues Matters.

The Juke Joint Kings’ continue to perform tracks by their influences B.B. King, Muddy Waters, Jimmy Reed, Otis Rush, Sonny Boy Williams II, Howlin’ Wolf and others alongside their own original material.

Saturday 10pm -11pm: Geoff Green & The Carousels

A unique group of singer/songwriters and musicians from Hull and Beverley who are currently receiving radio play on both national and international stations for their original material.

They play and perform as a five-piece band, four-piece band, trio, duo and even solo.

11pm - Midnight: Alligators

Festival favourites The Alligators will round off Saturday night with their high-octane brand of 'no holds barred', old school rhythm and blues.

The thirteenth Burton Agnes Jazz & Blues Festival is set in one of the UK’s finest Elizabethan stately homes with early bird tickets now on sale and for a limited time only.

A wide variety of jazz, blues, acoustic, soul and funk – with, above all, superb musicianship – will grace the main stage, performance tents, courtyard and Great Hall. Firmly established in the festival calendar, this is a weekend designed for the whole family to relax and enjoy, in the most beautiful festival surroundings imaginable.

Main stage artists include Atila: King for a Day – The Nat King Cole Story, Mo Pleasure, Manchester Jazz Collective, Ponyland, The Mark Williams Trio, Artephis, Emma Johnson’s Gravy Boat, Max and Veronica and Ben Beattie’s After Midnight band plus Simon Cunliffe-Lister.

Early bird tickets still on sale here

https://www.burtonagnes.com/Jazz_Festival/Tickets_and_Prices.html

Tel: 01262 490324.