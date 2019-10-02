Kings of ‘popera’ G4 return to Scarborough Spa as part of new tour.

Classical vocal quartet are back with another exhilarating tour, G4 LIVE 2020 which visits The Spa Theatre on September Tuesday 29 next year

Having exploded into the industry and the public's hearts in 2004 on the first series of the X-Factor, G4 continue to blow people away, year after year, with their unique style and impactful harmonic vocals, which are incomparable to any other.

Having completed five sell-out Christmas tours in consecutive years, G4 are thrilled to be returning to theatres next year with their classic hits of Bohemian Rhapsody, My Way, Nessun Dorma and Creep plus recent heart-stopping tracks from their latest G4 Love Songs album as they leave audiences screaming for more, night after night

Tickets are now on sale from Scarborough Spa’s box office: 01723 821888 and website www.scarboroughspa.co.uk