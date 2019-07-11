Jools Holland set for Scarborough return in 2020

Jools Holland is returning to Scarborough Spa in 2020.

The musical virtuoso and his distinguished Rhythm & Blues Orchestra will perform in The Spa’s Grand Hall on Thursday May 21 next year as part of their annual spring tour.

Performing alongside Jools will be Ruby Turner, with her breath-taking gospel, soul and rhythm & blues vocals; Louise Marshall, with her beautiful soul and jazz tones, as well as original Squeeze member and powerhouse Gilson Lavis on drums.

They will also be joined by a number of special guests who will be announced in the coming months.

Previous performers to appear alongside Jools at Scarborough Spa in recent years have included Mel C, Marc Almond, Squeeze frontman Chris Difford and Ska pioneers The Selecter.

With a tremendous collection of Jools tunes and other boogie-woogie classics to choose from, Jools’ UK tour is set to be an unforgettable night out that will have audiences on their feet.

Tickets for Jools Holland go on sale tomorrow (July 12) at 10am - available here or via the Scarborough Spa Box Office on (01723) 821888.