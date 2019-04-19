Italian duo Veronica and Max announced for Yorkshire jazz festival

Italian duo Veronica and Max with their old time, blues and ragtime, roots music are the latest act to be confirmed for the Burton Agnes Jazz and Blues Festival

Veronica Sbergia and Max De Bernardi passionately play country blues and ragtime, hokum, jug band and rural music from the 20s and 30s.

They like to keep this precious musical heritage alive faithfully reproducing its original sound whilst playing it a modern twist.

WATCH the here

Using strictly acoustic instruments such ukulele, washboard, kazoo, resophonic guitars and double bass their passion for this music is perfectly represented on their last CD Old Stories for Modern Times that also sees contributions by other leading musicians and friends, Sugar Blue (a legendary harmonica player in the past with the Rolling Stones, Bob Dylan, Willie Dixon and Frank Zappa) and the world master of resophonic guitar, Bob Brozman.

Burton Agnes Jazz and Blues Festival is held in theGreat Hall, gardens and courtyards of the 16th century Elizabethan stately home Burton Agnes Hall, East Yorkshire.

It runs from Friday July 12 to Sunday July 14.

Festival goers will be treated to some fabulous Afro Beat and Punk Jazz courtesy of Newcastle and Cumbria band Ponyland who headline Friday night's main stage, music from one of the greatest keyboard players and multi-instrumentalists of his generation, Saturday headliner Morris "Mo" Pleasure, melodic jazz from the vibrant quartet Emma Johnson's Gravy Boat, along with country blues and ragtime, hokum, jug band Veronica and Max.

Also confirmed are Artephis, The Mark Williams Trio and King For a Day: The Nat King Cole Story with Atila.

Once again bringing the festival to a close will be Ben Beattie’s after midnight band plus host Simon Cunliffe-Lister.

Tickets: 01262 490324 or www.burtonagnes.com