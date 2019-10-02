Hit musical Buddy hits Bridlington Spa for first time as part of 30th anniversary tour

Rave on – because Buddy – The Buddy Holly Story visits Bridlington for the first time with its 30th anniversary tour

Through its phenomenal run of productions and performances across five continents, Buddy has become known as one of ‘the world’s most successful rock ‘n’ roll musical’ and is now celebrating its 30th anniversary year with a UK Tour.

Writer and producer Alan Janes said: “We are so excited to be back on the road for this special 30th anniversary UK tour of Buddy, with a new cast of hugely talented actors and musicians, who will be aiming to give audiences an unforgettable night at the theatre.”

Buddy tells the tale of Buddy Holly’s meteoric rise to fame and his final legendary performance at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake, Iowa, before his tragic and untimely death at the age of 22.

In 18 short months the Texas-born rock ‘n’ roller revolutionised the face of contemporary music influencing everyone from The Beatles to Bruce Springsteen.

Audiences will be treated to 20 of Buddy Holly’s greatest hits, including timeless classics That’ll Be The Day, Peggy Sue, Oh Boy and Rave On.

Seen by more than 22 million music fans since it opened in London’s West End in 1989, Buddy speaks an international language and continues to have audiences from aged eight to 80 years old rockin’ in the aisles across the globe.

It runs at Bridlington Spa from Monday October 14 to Saturday October 19, daily at 7pm with matinees on the Wednesday and Saturday at 2pm.

Tickets: 01262 678258.