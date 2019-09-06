Here's your chance to be part of Scarborough YMCA's pantomime - audition dates

The YMCA Theatre is staging Jack and the Beanstalk as its annual pantomime and they want you to get involved.

It is hosting a series of sessions to cast the show which will be staged at the YMCA from December 26 to January 4.

Workshop for everyone age 11+ interested in taking part. Monday September 16 from 6.30pm to 9.45pm

Involves short and fun dance workshop, singing and drama workshop. Principals audition – for everyone age 11+ interested in a principal role – Tuesday September 17 from 6.15pm to 10pm.

Those auditioning will need to sing a song on their own and will need to bring the backing

track on CD, iPod, MP3 player or mobile phone. Those auditioning must also prepare a short monologue to perform on the night. If you are not offered a principal role, you may still be offered a role as a dancer or as a member of the ensemble.

Call backs – Wednesday September 18 from 6.30pm-10pm

The callbacks are an opportunity to try out different parts of the script and work alongside other potential cast members.

Rehearsals from Monday September 23.

For further information visit www.ymcascarborough.uk/ymcaproductions, email info@ymcascarborough.uk or phone 01723 374227.