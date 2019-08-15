Hawsker Village Band set to perform lunchtime concert

The next lunchtime concert at St John’s Church will take place tomorrow (Friday, August 16).

The next act to play will be the Hawsker Village Band, with the concert starting at 11.45am.

The village band plays traditional dance music from the British Isles, including jigs, reels and polkas.

The band consists of a variety of instruments – fiddles, recorders and other wind instruments, flute, guitar and ukulele, and has a unique sound such as might have been heard in Victorian times.

The concert is free with a retiring collection in aid of the organ repair fund.