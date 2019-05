A marvellous night of musical entertainment is planned for tomorrow (Friday, May 31).

The Dalesmen Singers from Danby will be joining forces with the renowned Beverley MVC to perform a joint concert at St Hilda’s church at 7pm.

The Beverley choir have Liz Wilson as their musical director, aided by the talented Amy Butler as their accompanist and the Dalesmen Singers will be kept in order by Stephen Maltby from Hinderwell while the accompanist will be the ever present Ann Hartley from Ainthorpe.