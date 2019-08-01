Countdown to Kylie: Here's the weather forecast for Kylie's concert at Scarborough Open Air Theatre

If you were lucky enough to get one of the hottest gig tickets in town for tonight - your luck may have continued with the weather.

The latest forecast for Scarborough shows sunshine from 3-6pm, sunny intervals from 7-8pm and clouds from 8-11pm.

Temperatures show highs of 19°C at 5pm and lows of 17°C from 8-11pm.

According to the Met Office, for Yorkshire and Humber, it states: "Early mist, low cloud and hill fog will clear, leaving sunny intervals for many places.

"Scattered showers today, some becoming locally heavy with a chance of hail and thunder, although mainly across the Pennines this afternoon."

Tonight it is "mostly dry as the locally heavy showers fade away, leaving areas of cloud but some clear intervals. "

The ultraviolet and pollen readings are both predicted as moderate.

