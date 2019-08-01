Countdown to Kylie: Here's everything we know about Kylie's support act at Scarborough Open Air Theatre

Kylie will perform to a crowd of 8,000 fans in her sell-out show at Scarborough Open Air Theatre tonight.

Earlier this week, venue programmer Peter Taylor confirmed Kylie's support act, Ana Matronic, who is best known as the female co-lead vocalist for Scissor Sisters.

Ana Matronic on stage at Lytham Festival 2019. Picture by: Rob Lock

The BBC Radio 2 DJ will be entertaining audiences on the arena stage at around 7pm.

Her career began in 2001 when the American pop/rock band Scissor Sisters formed. The band included vocalists, Ana and Jake Shears, multi-instrumentalist Babydaddy, lead guitarist Del Marquis and drummer Randy Real.

In recent years, the 44-year-old has appeared on numerous TV shows including The Voice UK in 2012, the Eurovision Song Contest 2013 semi-finals and Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two in 2013.

Currently she presents a weekly show - 'Dance Devotion' - hosting two hours of music from across the dance music spectrum.

Ana Matronic also supported Kylie at Lytham Festival along with Sophie Ellis-Bextor.

