Comedian John Shuttleworth brings new show to Spa

Comedy hero John Shuttleworth is heading back to Scarborough Spa next year as part of a new tour.

The show on Sunday March 8 is part of John’s first tour in three years and in recognition of the character's absence from the stage, the show will be titled John Shuttleworth's Back.

A spokesman for John said: "But guess what? The show is also about... his back! It's been giving him trouble, you see.

"Years of strenuous DIY, not to mention playing his organ whilst perched upon a multi pack of Diet Sprite with no lumber support, has taken a heavy toll on the former Comet employee and security guard at a Rotherham sweet factory.

"But - ever the trouper - John will brave the stage to regale audiences with an evening of his classic compositions (plus brand new songs and hilarious 'back' stories), pausing no doubt only to reapply his Deep Heat rub."

Tickets for John Shuttleworth's Back go on sale on Friday June 7 at 9am from Scarborough Spa box office on 01723 821888 and via www.scarboroughspa.co.uk