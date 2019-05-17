Comedian Bobby Ball to star at Whitby’s 20th Gospel Music Convention this weekend

This weekend sees a host of leading Gospel singers in Whitby for the 20th Gospel Music Convention, which takes place at Whitby Pavilion.

The first Whitby Convention took place in May 2000 and is now an annular event.

Paul Wheater

It was set up by Paul Wheater and his late wife Jill and is still run by Paul and a small group of helpers.

Paul said: “We endeavour to provide a mixture of Gospel music styles and to include some of the artistes who have already appeared at the event and who were particularly popular with the audiences, plus new faces each year to keep the programme fresh and varied.”

The hugely popular choir Voices of Faroe was at the first event and have appeared

several times at the Convention.

Some of the singers also provided backing vocals on one of Paul’s Gospel albums, and

Paul and his daughter Sarah will be testing their language skills by joining with The choir to sing a few verses in Faroese.

Bobby Ball has enjoyed a hugely successful career in the world of entertainment and, together with his friend Tommy Cannon, worked his way up through the clubs and theatres.

During the 1980s their TV show attracted millions of viewers, running until 1991.

During his presentations at Christian events, sometimes on his own and also as Cannon and Ball, Bobby uses his talent to work for the Lord.

He has a great testimony and is a truly wonderful evangelist.

The evening concerts will be preceded by a nightly sing along led by Samuel Purdy and the WGMC house band.

Tickets can be purchased for individual events, all day or for the full weekend ranging in price from £6 to £49.