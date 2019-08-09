Chelsey joins Scarborough's Stephen Joseph as cash boost allows theatre to make new signing

Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre has received cash to allow it to appoint an associate director.

The money has come from the Carne Trust and Chelsey Gillard will join the theatre on Monday September 2.

A former script reader for the Uncut Political Playwriting Award and Theatre503, Chelsey has also been associate director at The Other Room theatre in Cardiff.

Her directing credits include The Invisible Woman, Saethu Cwnigod/Shooting Rabbits and BLUE.

During her year-long tenure at the Stephen Joseph, Chelsey will gain an insight into all departments, including producing and programming, literary, marketing, production, fundraising and OutReach.

She will benefit from mentorship and skills development from artistic director Paul Robinson, will be assistant director on at least one Stephen Joseph-produced show and will direct an Outreach production or programme of work.

Paul Robinson said: “We’re very grateful to the Carne Trust for funding this role on an ongoing basis. It’s an invaluable training opportunity, and an equally invaluable asset for the theatre.”

Chelsey Gillard said: “I’m very excited to be joining the team. Their dedication to excellent productions and projects that serve their community is really inspiring to me.

"This will be an invaluable opportunity for me to learn about the role of an artistic director within a theatre building while working on some brilliant projects and developing my skills as a director. I am incredibly grateful to the Carne Trust for their continued support in helping me develop my career and to the staff at the Stephen Joseph for being so welcoming and passionate.”

Philip Carne from the Carne Trust says: “The Carne Trust has a particular interest in developing theatre directors of the future, especially those who are ambitious to run their own theatre space. We are delighted to partner with the Stephen Joseph to provide this opportunity for a promising young director to learn the essential elements of running a theatre, while working and assisting on in-house productions.”