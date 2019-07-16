Bee Gees tribute Jive Talkin' heads for sell out - how to get last tickets

This weekend’s show by The UK’s original and best Bee Gees tribute band at Scarborough Spa is very close to a sell-out.

After a sold out show last summer, tickets have been once again in high demand to see Jive Talkin’ with less than 50 tickets left for the performance in The Spa Theatre this Sunday July 21.

The show is fronted by real-life family members Darren, Gary and Jack Simmons as they bring to life the timeless repertoire of the Bee Gees in this stunning stage production that is taking the country by storm.

Backed up by a stunning band and live string section, you will be taken on an emotional journey from tender orchestrated 60s classics such as Massachusetts and Words, to the 70s disco classics such as Night Fever, Stayin' Alive and Tragedy.

The last of the tickets for this Sunday’s show can be purchased via Scarborough Spa’s box office: 01723 821888 and via www.scarboroughspa.co.uk