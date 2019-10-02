Discover more about Victorian-era artwork in Whitby exhibition - and meet the artists too

Have you ever wondered how an artist creates their artwork? Or where they get their inspiration from?

Make sure you visit the Pannett Art Gallery in Whitby this Saturday (Oct 5) where you can meet the exhibiting artists, Richard and Jane Pottas, and find out more about their artwork.

Medicago lupulina, black medic, by Jane Pottas

Richard's paintings and Jane's Cyanotype prints are currently on display in the exhibition Art into Science.

The exhibition explores two very different approaches to the depiction of the natural world.

This set of new and recent watercolour paintings by Richard Pottas - whose work can be found in many private collections - continues his fascination with how to depict the intimate aspects of nature.

His work encourages the viewer to become more involved in the process of looking, to observe and to appreciate the detail of natural forms and to see beyond the initial impression.

Phycologist (the study of algae) Jane Pottas has produced a body of work using one of the earliest photographic processes, a technique first introduced in the Victorian era – the cyanotype.

The process does not use a camera so each cyanotype produced in this way is unique, each one different from all others depending on a number of variables - the composition of the chemical solution, the type of paper (or other surface), the particular arrangement of objects on the paper, exposure time and so on.

The images presented include subjects of particular interest to the maker, including a beautiful series of Seaweed images and a sequence of delicate images of wildflowers and

grasses through to the intriguing and highly personal image of a baby scan.

Visit the Pannett Art Gallery this Saturday, from 2pm to 4pm where the artists will be on hand to answer your questions.

The exhibition continues until October 20 and is open Tuesday to Sunday. Admission to gallery is free.