Calling all artists - outdoor coastal painting competition launched with £200 prize up for grabs

ArtWaves has announced the return of the Open Air Painting Competition Paint Out as part of the festival offering in June.

Paint Out encourages artists to brave the elements of the East Yorkshire Coast and put their plein air painting skills to the test for the chance of winning a £200 prize at the festival.

A definition of the French term plein air means out of doors and refers to the practice of painting entire finished pictures out of doors.

Artists will descend on Bridlington Harbour from 11am to 3pm on Saturday June 22 to create their masterpieces before these are returned to Bridlington Spa in a short exhibition for the duration of the main festival ending on Sunday June 23.

IN PICTURES: How artist Chris Heald is inspired by our coastline here

For those who simply want to experience the bustle of outdoor painting they are welcome to head to the Harbour and see the surroundings come to life as the artists create their pieces.

Returning lead and Derwent associated artist for Paint Out, Malcolm Cudmore will be hosting an all-day workshop the day before Paint Out on Friday June 21 which will give artists a taster of the challenges and thrills of painting outside.

He said:, “Outdoor painting can be quite addictive. Prepare to catch the habit."

Details of the Paint Out can be found at artwaves.co.uk with guidelines and instructions on how to buy your entry.

Festival director Lauren Frost said: “It's a fantastic opportunity to embrace the scenery in the area and take the festival beyond the walls of Bridlington Spa. The Paint Out launched last year and we are confident that it will be bigger and better with many artists heading to Bridlington’s iconic Harbour and painting directly from the source before showcasing their creations for judging”.

The ArtWaves Paint Out forms part of a much larger festival including an open Eexhibition, free activities, demonstrations, talks, installations and much more.

All the bookable workshops are limited capacity and are anticipated to once again sell out, attendees are encouraged to buy tickets early to avoid disappointment.

Tickets can be purchased via artwaves.co.uk or the box office on 01262 678258.