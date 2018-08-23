What to stream and download this week

Pluck these from the ether from Saturday August 25.

BBC iPlayer: Reel Stories: Kylie Minogue

Dermot O’Leary and Kylie Minogue settle down in the cinema to watch back the twists and turns of a career spanning four decades. Looking back with a mixture of pride, curiosity and occasional embarrassment, Kylie relives moments of her life. From Friday.

BBC Three: Segregated America: A sChool In The south

New principal Dr Peters arrives on a mission to improve grades and discipline, but a mass brawl and the threat of further violence gives him a swift reality check. Meanwhile, high-achieving pupil Jalena begins college applications, but will she even be able to afford to go?

Sky Box Sets: Marvel’s Inhumans

Superhero series based on the Marvel comics of the same name revolves around the Inhumans, an alien race with superpowers that gets in contact with Earth. Black Bolt, the enigmatic leader of the Inhumans, is worried that their secret city on the moon Attilan is about to be discovered.

Amazon Prime: Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan

When CIA analyst Jack Ryan stumbles upon a suspicious series of bank transfers, his search for answers pulls him from the safety of his desk job and catapults him into a deadly game of cat and mouse throughout Europe and the Middle East. Starring John Krasinski.

Netflix: Ozark Season 2

Eagerly-awaited, Jason Bateman is back as financial planner Marty Byrde, alongside Laura Linney as his wife Wendy, who suddenly has to relocate their family from the Chicago suburbs to a resort community in Missouri when one of Marty’s deals went wrong, leaving him owing money to a Mexican drug lord.

Sky Cinema: Pitch Perfect 3 (2017, Sky 12)

The Bellas are back for more a cappella awesomeness in this hugely entertaining sequel. College is behind them and the big bad world is far from a barrel of laughs, so the likes of Beca (Anna Kendrick), Fat Amy (Rebel Wilson) and Chloe (Brittany Snow) jump at the chance of getting the band back together, reuniting for a tour of US military bases across Europe.

Rivals for glory include all-girl guitar band Evermoist, while the emergence of Amy’s estranged old man Fergus (John Lithgow) is among the many distractions. Sniping from the sidelines as always are scene-stealing commentators John Michael Higgins and Elizabeth Banks. From Friday on Sky Cinema.

