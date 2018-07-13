TV Highlight AND TRAILER: Cop drama Unforgotten returns

Unforgotten, ITV, Sunday, 9pm

Created and written by screenwriter Chris Lang (Innocent, Dark Heart), critically-acclaimed drama Unforgotten returns for a brand new six-part series.

The new series sees BAFTA nominees Nicola Walker (Last Tango In Halifax) and Sanjeev Bhaskar (Goodness Gracious Me) reprise their roles as DCI Cassie Stuart and DI Sunil ‘Sunny’ Khan as they investigate another emotionally-charged cold case.

The pair will be joined for the series by acclaimed actors Alex Jennings (A Very English Scandal, The Crown) Kevin R McNally (Pirates Of The Caribbean, Designated Survivor), Neil Morrissey (Line Of Duty, The Good Karma Hospital) and James Fleet (Indian Summers, The Vicar Of Dibley) who play a close-knit group of old school friends that have stood by one another through thick and thin.

However, when the body of a teenage girl who went missing at the turn of the millennium is found at a building site off the M1 motorway, the four men are placed under the spotlight and their relationships are tested to the limit.

Set across the south of England in locations including Norfolk, West Sussex, Bristol, Hampshire and London, the new series will explore how everyday lives can be fractured and destroyed by one event, showing that appearances can often be deceiving.