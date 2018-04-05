TV Choice: Five of the best shows to download or stream this week

It's all out there... you just have to find it. From Saturday April 7.

BBC iPlayer: Michael McIntyre - Happy and Glorious

Michael McIntyre is back. Following the record-breaking success of Live and Laughing, Hello Wembley and Showtime, Michael returns to the stage to do what he does best - make everyday life face-achingly hilarious. Happy & Glorious was recorded at the O2 in London.

BBC Three: Famalam

In the first episode of this new sketch show we’ll follow the exploits of misunderstood superhero Eclipse, watch the latest edition of William and Funke’s over-raunchy morning chat show, and learn the secrets voodoo skills of Croydon’s leading witch doctor Professor Lofuko.

Sky Box Sets: The Tunnel

Based on acclaimed Scandi-noir hit The Bridge, this gripping crime series focuses on the unlikely partnership of English detective Stephen Dillane and determined French cop Clémence Poésy – brought together to solve the complex case of a politician found dead in the middle of the channel tunnel.

Prime Vdeo: Grand Prix Driver

This series goes inside the secretive world of Formula 1 and the inner workings of McLaren. After three tough years, McLaren is hopeful that this is the year the team will be back on the podium, and they have paired rookie driver Stoffel Vandoorne with Fernando Alonso to work towards this goal.

Netflix: Seth Rogen’s Hilarity For Charity

Seth Rogen and friends combine stand-up, sketches and music into an outrageous comedy special The all-star guest line-up includes Tiffany Haddish, Sarah Silverman, Michelle Wolf, John Mulaney, Michael Che, Michael J. Fox, David Chang, Ike Barinholtz, Chelsea Peretti, Kumail Nanjiani, Jon Lovitz, Jeff Goldblum, Sacha Baron Cohen, Nick Kroll and Post Malone.

Sky Cinema: Alien: Covenant (2017, Sky 15)

The sixth instalment in the iconic Alien series sees the returning Ridley Scott in a giving mood – if you want blood, you got it. Just minutes in, the Covenant – an enormous vessel careering through space in search of a habitable planet – has suffered devastating losses.

All it takes is one freak power surge and the crew, including Katherine Waterston’s Daniels, cowboy-hatted pilot Tennessee (Danny McBride) and creepy synthetic Walter (Michael Fassbender), are down dozens of colonists and a captain (James Franco).

Pretty soon parasitic space nasties are exploding out of chests, spines and everything in between. Sky Cinema on demand and Sky Cinema Premiere from Friday.

Join the discussion now on Screen Babble, the TV chat group on Facebook.