TV Choice AND TRAILER: Five of the best shows this week

It's a packed week in the schedules this week, starting from Saturday April 7.

Ordeal By Innocence, BBC One, Sunday, 9pm

Arthur Calgary is determined to return to Sunny Point and prove that Jack Argyll’s alibi is true. However, none of the Argyll family is willing to believe him. Arthur makes a confession and is able to present irrefutable evidence that he is telling the truth about Jack’s alibi.

Golf: US Masters 2018, BBC Two, Sunday, 6.30pm-12.30am

Eilidh Barbour introduces live final round coverage of the 82nd Masters from the Augusta National Golf Club with the green jacket tantalisingly close for those towards the top of the leader-board. Peter Alliss, Ken Brown, Andrew Cotter and Paul Azinger provide the commentary.

Marcella,ITV,Tuesday,9pm

The Masters

The killer has kidnapped Edward. Eric is taken in for questioning by the police. Marcella and the team probe him on his confrontation with Dr. Lewis. He tells them that he thought she had something to do with Gail’s disappearance due to Joel Lawrence.Marcella heads to investigate ..

The Voice UK Live Final, ITV, Saturday, 8.30pm

The four remaining singers battle it out to win a recording contract with Polydor Records. Jennifer Hudson, Sir Tom Jones, will.i.am and Olly Murs will be taking to the stage to perform together. They are also on hand to give the acts as much help and encouragement as possible,

Travel Man: 48 Hours In Oslo, Channel 4, Monday, 8.30pm

Marcella

Richard is joined by actor Fay Ripley for a wintry mini-break in Oslo. Together they pack two days with sledging, screaming, skiing, sculpture and scoff. And despite being a proud half Norwegian, Richard manages to muster a scintilla of objectivity.

