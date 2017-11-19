Out of this world characters descend upon seaside town

WHITBY Pavilion was taken over by a galaxy of out of this world characters on Saturday.

The third annual Whitby Sci-Fi and Comic Con saw characters from Star Wars’ Chewbacca to Peter Pan’s Captain Hook flock upon the seaside town.

Ian Findlay dressed as Captain Hook overlooking Whitby Pictures by Paul Atkinson

The event is held in memory of Sharon Booth, who lived and worked in Whitby, and made her friends and family pledge to hold a Comic Con in the town when she was diagnosed with cancer in May 2015. She died just a month later, and the first event, arranged by her husband Adrian, son Jack, now 18, and good friend Alysia Jenkins Hyde, took place in November that year. The first two events raised more than £11,000 for Cancer Research UK.

Mrs Jenkins Hyde said: “It was a fantastic day. At one point, I looked up and we had three Batmans in the room.

“People came along from all over the country, and the great thing about Whitby is that the town is so accepting of everyone.

“The fact that everyone comes along and has a great time for Sharon makes it all the more special.”

Kieron Sanderson, Paul Riley and Simon Booth Pictures by Paul Atkinson:

Among the guests were Star Wars actors Pam Rose, who played Leesub Sirln in A New Hope and Mel Pickup who portrayed Athgar Heece in The Force Awakens.