Prepare for a jaw dropping night transporting you through the golden ages of rock, for one night only, on Friday September 3.

Rediscover the seeds of Rock & Roll in the 1950s, the birth of Rock in the 60s, right through to the Classic Rock of the 70s and 80s, featuring music from artists such as Led Zeppelin, Cream, Guns n Roses, AC/DC, Queen and many more.

This iconic music is brought back to life by an eight-piece band consisting of some of the finest musicians and performers from around the world, with original visual footage of the featured bands and artists.

History of Rock show is coming to Whitby Pavilion.