Whitby Pavilion to host celebration of music with History of Rock show
The History of Rock presents a celebration of rock music through the decades at Whitby Pavilion this September.
Prepare for a jaw dropping night transporting you through the golden ages of rock, for one night only, on Friday September 3.
Rediscover the seeds of Rock & Roll in the 1950s, the birth of Rock in the 60s, right through to the Classic Rock of the 70s and 80s, featuring music from artists such as Led Zeppelin, Cream, Guns n Roses, AC/DC, Queen and many more.
This iconic music is brought back to life by an eight-piece band consisting of some of the finest musicians and performers from around the world, with original visual footage of the featured bands and artists.
Tickets for The History of Rock are available from Whitby Pavilion’s Box Office by visiting www.whitbypavilion.co.uk or via the phone (10am – 3pm), by calling (01947) 824770.