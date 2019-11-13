Sham 69 to hit stage as Whitby Pavilion hosts new punk festival later this month

Sham 69 are appearing in Whitby

Original members including the iconic lead singer, Jimmy Pursey, will be playing a set list including their greatest hits and classic songs on Friday November 22.

Jimmy and the band are enjoying something of a renaissance as their unique brand of punk and social comment is being heard by a new audience while older followers are keen to relive the great atmosphere the band create.

Sham 69 guarantee a magnificent show with energetic performances and sing-along classics that catapulted the band to success in the 1970s.

Jimmy and the band also include current songs in the set ensuring a truly mixed bag of great ‘up and at it’ music.

Supporting Sham 69 at the new festival will be Whitby legends, Raw 60s, who have a huge local following of their own.