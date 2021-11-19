Popular band Raven take their annual Christmas concert to Scarborough’s Spa

Popular Scarborough multi-instrumentalists and singers Raven are performing their annual Christmas concert at Scarborough’s Spa on December 18

The show will take place in the Spa’s Sun Court Suite at 7.30pm on Saturday December 18.

Renowned for their enchanting harmonies and haunting melodies, Raven take audiences on a magical Christmas journey with a mixture of traditional festive songs as well as their own original music.

The versatile six-piece band has performed at venues and events across the region including the Grassington Fringe Festival, Coastival, Woodend, the Filey Festival, the Spotlight Theatre Bridlington, Helmsley Arts Centre, Selby Abbey, Castle Howard and the Stephen Joseph Theatre

Raven has created the original soundtracks for Scarborough-based Animated Objects Theatre Company’s large-scale community projects Leviathan and Orpheus The Mariner, and is currently working on The Odyssey, a three-year project for the Yorkshire Coast.