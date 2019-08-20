Artist Kane Cunningham latest landscapes due to go on show at Scarborough Art Gallery

An exhibition of large-scale watercolours depicting the landscapes of the north opens at Scarborough Art Gallery and will be the first in a series of shows at the venue culminating in a major open exhibition next year.

Northern Landscapes Part 1: Kane Cunningham comprises canvases by the Scarborough artist portraying scenes ranging from his home on the North Yorkshire coast across to the Lake District.

It will be the first of a series of Scarborough shows over the next two years featuring the work of contemporary Northern landscape artists, including a group show next year which will include the winners of the New Light Prize Exhibition.

Kane said: “My painting follows in the tradition of landscape painters such as JMW Turner. However, my focus as a landscape painter is to reflect upon contemporary issues related to the environment, to climate change and the landscape as a contested space.

“My preferred medium is watercolour which links directly to Turner but also because it’s a wonderful and expressive process of painting, particularly when out in the landscape. This maligned technique and medium offers the artist an opportunity to respond intuitively to the landscape and to risk everything in a moment’s loss of concentration.

“This makes landscape painting exciting and just as valid as other contemporary subjects, if not more so as we recognise the need to protect the living planet in a world fighting over resources such as water, minerals, land and places to live.”

Scarborough Museums Trust’s head of curation, collections and exhibitions Simon Hedges said: “There has been a general resurgence in painting, but we’ve never lost that great landscape tradition in the north.

“We’re delighted that New Light has confirmed its interest and will be bringing the New Light Prize Exhibition to us.”

Established in 2010, New Light celebrates and promotes Northern art.

Northern Landscapes Part 1: Kane Cunningham is at Scarborough Art Gallery from Saturday September 14 until Sunday January 5.

The gallery is open Tuesdays to Sundays (plus Bank Holiday Mondays) from 10am to 5pm. Entry is free with an annual pass, which costs £3 and gives the bearer unlimited access to Scarborough Art Gallery, the Rotunda Museum and Woodend café gallery for a year.