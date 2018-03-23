5 tasty Spring cocktail recipes to try during forced rhubarb season

Yorkshire is well-known for its rhubarb triangle and with forced rhubarb season in full swing, there are plenty of tasty recipes you can try to really make the most of it.

And what better way to toast the season than with a drink?

Indulge your sweet tooth with a rhubarb tipple garnished with a sherbert rim

Here are a few fruity cocktail concoctions to experiment with this Spring.

Ey Up Rhubarb

Ingredients:

25ml Slingsby Rhubarb Gin

12.5ml Hibiscus Syrup

20ml Fresh Lemon Juice

Rose Lemonade to top

Method:

Combine the rhubarb gin, hibiscus syrup and lemon juice in a cocktail shaker. Add ice, then shake and fine strain into a coupe glass. Top with rose lemonade and garnish with a rose petal.

Rhubarb bramble

Ingredients:

50ml rhubarb gin

30ml rhubarb sweet tea syrup

20ml lemon juice

10ml mulberry gin

Method:

Churn the rhubarb gin, tea and lemon juice with crushed ice. Cap and drizzle over mulberry gin. Garnish with a lemon wedge and a blackberry.

Confection Cocktail

Ingredients:

30ml Rhubarb gin

20ml Rhubarb and rose hip cordial

200ml Bitter lemon tonic

Method:

Add all of the ingredients to a short glass over ice. Stir down and garnish with an edible flower, sweets, or a sherbet rim for a sugary finish.

Rhubarb Fizz

Ingredients:

50ml rhubarb gin

50ml pink grapefruit

25ml elderflower

Top Grapefruit lemonade

Method:

Add all of the ingredients into a tall glass over ice and stir. Garnish with a wedge of pink grapefruit for a bit of added zing.

Rhubarb Rossini

Ingredients:

25ml rhubarb gin

20ml elderflower liquor

10ml raspberry puree

Top with champagne

Method:

Shake the puree, elderflower and gin. Fine strain into a flute or coup glass and top with champagne. Finish off with a blackberry garnish on the rim.